Iron Throne up for grabs again in House of the Dragon: ‘It interrogates patriarchy, misogyny, power’

It’s been three years since HBO’s juggernaut show Game of Thrones came to a close.
Now, the history of the throne is being examined in the prequel House of the Dragon, which charters how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war. The series debuts on HBO on August 21. The show starts with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) having to choose an heir, either his dutiful daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, or his wayward and violent brother, Prince Daemon.
“There’s so much that Daemon gets away with because his brother is the king,” Considine said in an interview with Reuters.
“It’s not until he breaks my heart with his words that I do act,” Considine added. The show is based on passages of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, which gave a brief history of the Targaryen family 200 years before Game of Thrones. The crux of the show lies with the relationship between two women, Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra. The two are close until Rhaenyra’s mother dies and Alicent marries King Viserys and becomes the queen, demanding that her children become the heirs to the throne.
“You’re going there from the (point of view) of two women for the first time,” said Emma D’Arcy, who plays the older Princess Rhaenyra in the generation-spanning story. “It’s a show that interrogates patriarchy, misogyny and power.”
Some fans complained about the finale of the original Game of Thrones series. House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal said the ending of the new series is already planned.
“We do have a plan out in front of us, but the main idea is to tell as much story as the book gives us and instead of overstaying your welcome, to get out and leave them wanting a little bit more,” Condal said.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
