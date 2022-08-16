scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

House of the Dragon early reactions: Viewers say it’s ‘akin to early Thrones’, dragons get a thumbs up

House of the Dragon is one of the many spin-offs to be released by HBO to extend the Game of Thrones universe. The show premieres in India on August 22 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 9:15:33 pm
house of the dragonHouse of the Dragon premieres on August 22 in India. (Photo: HBO Max/Instagram)

The last season of HBO’s Game of Thrones might have disappointed many but that hasn’t dampened the excitement for House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series that follows the Targaryen family and how they lost control of the Iron Throne in the first place. The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

After the show’s London premiere, many attendees tweeted positive reactions. One tweet read, “First eps are hard work – so much narrative paperwork! But I enjoyed House of the Dragon a lot.” It further read, “Looks incredible and enjoyed the allegorical, almost biblical propositions about the pursuit of power. #HouseoftheDragon.”

Another tweet described negatives along with some positives. It read, “#HouseOfTheDragon thoughts: -Definitely more akin to early Thrones (smaller, grittier battle scenes; great throne room dialogue), -Not quite sold on Considine, Matt Smith great though, -Dragons look stunning, -Emotional scenes really hit hard, -A pleasant surprise after s8.” Most viewers gave the dragons a thumbs up.

Another tweet read, “Dracarys! So #Houseofthedragon really wowed me! Important takeaway: this is prime Game of Thrones! The opener does a great job of introducing a whole new cast (all at the premiere) of characters, the world is familiar, but still shocking. It’s good to be back!” One critic even called it better than Game of Thrones and wrote, “House of the Dragon is EPIC. Arguably better than Game of Thrones.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Also Read |Can House of the Dragon be HBO’s next Game of Thrones?

Much like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is not holding back on violence and gore. “I must add… in true GoT style, there was at least one triggering hard to watch scene. Just… be warned,” read one tweet.

House of the Dragon is one of the many spin-offs to be released by HBO to extend the Game of Thrones universe. The show premieres in India on August 22 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 09:15:33 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

5

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court
AIFF suspension

With FIFA demanding repeal of CoA, eyes on Supreme Court

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement