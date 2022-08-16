House of the Dragon early reactions: Viewers say it’s ‘akin to early Thrones’, dragons get a thumbs up

August 16, 2022 9:15:33 pm
The last season of HBO’s Game of Thrones might have disappointed many but that hasn’t dampened the excitement for House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series that follows the Targaryen family and how they lost control of the Iron Throne in the first place. The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
After the show’s London premiere, many attendees tweeted positive reactions. One tweet read, “First eps are hard work – so much narrative paperwork! But I enjoyed House of the Dragon a lot.” It further read, “Looks incredible and enjoyed the allegorical, almost biblical propositions about the pursuit of power. #HouseoftheDragon.”
Another tweet described negatives along with some positives. It read, “#HouseOfTheDragon thoughts: -Definitely more akin to early Thrones (smaller, grittier battle scenes; great throne room dialogue), -Not quite sold on Considine, Matt Smith great though, -Dragons look stunning, -Emotional scenes really hit hard, -A pleasant surprise after s8.” Most viewers gave the dragons a thumbs up.
Another tweet read, “Dracarys! So #Houseofthedragon really wowed me! Important takeaway: this is prime Game of Thrones! The opener does a great job of introducing a whole new cast (all at the premiere) of characters, the world is familiar, but still shocking. It’s good to be back!” One critic even called it better than Game of Thrones and wrote, “House of the Dragon is EPIC. Arguably better than Game of Thrones.”
Much like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is not holding back on violence and gore. “I must add… in true GoT style, there was at least one triggering hard to watch scene. Just… be warned,” read one tweet.
House of the Dragon is one of the many spin-offs to be released by HBO to extend the Game of Thrones universe. The show premieres in India on August 22 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
