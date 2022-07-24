House of the Dragon begins at the height of Targaryen power: ‘They have the most dragons they will ever have’

July 24, 2022 9:22:35 am
The upcoming prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones will explore the origins of the Targaryen dynasty starting at the time of the family’s greatest power, the cast and creators told fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday.
House of the Dragon, which debuts August 21, takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during an eight-season run that ended in 2019.
The new 10-episode series tells the story of a “generational war” among the Targaryens, executive producer Ryan Condal said.
“It begins at the absolute pinnacle of the dynasty, the height of their power, wealth and influence. They have the most dragons they will ever have,” Condal said. “It’s just before the bloom starts to come off the rose.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, who the actor described as “a man of good temperament, and a kind man, trying to keep the peace time going within the kingdom.”
Doctor Who star Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother. The pair have “quite a complicated relationship,” Smith said. Emma D’Arcy portrays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, her father’s chosen successor.
Also in the family tree is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), who was passed over for the throne.
“She should have been the queen,” Best said of the character. “It’s kind of annoying that she isn’t. It’s also kind of annoying that people keep reminding her that she isn’t.”
The new series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. Martin, who had criticized parts of Game of Thrones, said he had seen nine of the House of the Dragon episodes and found them “pretty amazing.”
“These books, these characters, are like my kids,” he said. “When you give your kids to people for adoption, you wonder how they will they be treated, will you recognize them?”
So far, “I’m really very happy,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
In HC: 'CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’
Latest News
Here’s how you can get Pixel 6a’s Magic Eraser-like feature on any iPhone and Android phone
International Self-Care Day 2022: Daily morning habits to inculcate in your lifestyle
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight
Four years back Neeraj Chopra’s late Aussie coach Calvert had seen this coming: ‘He is Dennis Lillee of javelin throw in India’
Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Watch
Bhupesh Baghel in Delhi; likely to raise with Congress leaders his differences with T S Singh Deo
The fitness secrets behind Neeraj Chopra’s World Championship medal
While You Were Asleep: France storm into Women’s Euro semis, Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir wins world 800m gold and ENG-W beat SA-W in 2nd T20I
Manoj Kumar understood the ‘soft power’ of patriotism in movies, how Bharat Kumar came into being
Who will be CM? Who won’t? Karnataka Congress has a problem
Missing items: AIADMK files complaint against OPS Chennai
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,014 new infections, zero deaths; 431 cases in Chennai