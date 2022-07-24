scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

House of the Dragon begins at the height of Targaryen power: ‘They have the most dragons they will ever have’

House of the Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood. Martin, who had criticized parts of Game of Thrones, said he had seen nine of the House of the Dragon episodes and found them “pretty amazing.”

By: Reuters | San Diego |
July 24, 2022 9:22:35 am
House of the DragonHouse of the Dragon premieres on August 21.

The upcoming prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones will explore the origins of the Targaryen dynasty starting at the time of the family’s greatest power, the cast and creators told fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday.

House of the Dragon, which debuts August 21, takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during an eight-season run that ended in 2019.

The new 10-episode series tells the story of a “generational war” among the Targaryens, executive producer Ryan Condal said.

“It begins at the absolute pinnacle of the dynasty, the height of their power, wealth and influence. They have the most dragons they will ever have,” Condal said. “It’s just before the bloom starts to come off the rose.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, who the actor described as “a man of good temperament, and a kind man, trying to keep the peace time going within the kingdom.”

Doctor Who star Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother. The pair have “quite a complicated relationship,” Smith said. Emma D’Arcy portrays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, her father’s chosen successor.

Also in the family tree is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), who was passed over for the throne.

“She should have been the queen,” Best said of the character. “It’s kind of annoying that she isn’t. It’s also kind of annoying that people keep reminding her that she isn’t.”

Also Read |Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Watch

The new series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. Martin, who had criticized parts of Game of Thrones, said he had seen nine of the House of the Dragon episodes and found them “pretty amazing.”

“These books, these characters, are like my kids,” he said. “When you give your kids to people for adoption, you wonder how they will they be treated, will you recognize them?”

So far, “I’m really very happy,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

Premium
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kanwariyas mowed down

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

Prove majority to stake claim for Shiv Sena, EC tells Thackeray, Shinde
Maharashtra

Prove majority to stake claim for Shiv Sena, EC tells Thackeray, Shinde

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

In HC: 'CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’
Gold-smuggling case accused

In HC: 'CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement