House of Cards season 6 trailer: Claire Underwood is surrounded by enemies

House of Cards season 6 debuts on Netflix on November 2.

Netflix has released the first full trailer of the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood seems to be beset by threats from everywhere and the only ally it appears she has is Diane Lane’s character. Lane, along with Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern are the new cast members.

The trailer begins with a CNN debate with popular anchors John Berman and Dana Bash questioning Claire’s “ability to lead.” Another anchor from another channel says, “I think she is the worst thing that’s ever happened to the country.” This looks too forced, and I wonder if the makers are trying too hard. Robin Wright clearly has the charisma and talent to carry the series easily, though.

After Kevin Spacey’s exit from the show following multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him, Netflix decided to produce and release one more season anyway, making Robin Wright lead the show. I don’t know if the decision was to support the #MeToo movement or commercial concerns, but the show is still the political drama we loved, at least judging by the trailers.

The official synopsis states, “Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright returns as President of the United States in the award-winning, landmark series House of Cards. Wright is joined by Academy Award® nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern this season alongside Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Academy Award® nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emmy Award Nominee Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver. Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese continue as showrunners for season six, and they serve as executive producers along with Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon. House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in associated with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.”

