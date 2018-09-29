House of Cards season 6 teaser: Robin Wright takes the reins post Kevin Spacey’s exit

House of Cards’ final season premieres on November 2. House of Cards’ final season premieres on November 2.

House of Cards season 6’s teaser has debuted online. Post Kevin Spacey’s exit, the showrunners are now focusing on Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood. Claire is now the President and she seems to challenge whatever Frank established during his presidential tenure.

Frank Underwood (Spacey) is dead and Claire Underwood has assumed the presidency. She quickly establishes that she is a different person, her own person, and brooks no dissent. She also faces difficulties in the form of opposition, not just from the political opposition but also from her presumed allies. “My first 100 days as the president have been difficult,” she admits, and later adds, “Here is the thing: Everything Francis told you the last five years, don’t believe a word of it.”

There is even a strange invocation of the famous George W Bush line, which is paraphrased to, “The world is either with us, or against us”. “The end is here,” the on-screen text insists, even as the first female US President, though fictional, promises, “It’s going to be different for you and me.”

We have no idea how all this is going to pan out, since it is hard to judge from a short teaser. Netflix committed the show without Spacey and has steered it in a particular direction, making the full use of Wright’s charisma and presence. The direction is indeed promising, but it all depends on whether the execution is subtle or ham-fisted.

