Robin Wright reveals how things came to a standstill after Kevin Spacey’s exit from House of Cards

After the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, the Netflix series House of Cards was almost on the verge of going off air.

Robin Wright says in the initial days after Kevin Spacey’s sacking from House of Cards, things had come to a standstill as nobody knew how to get the show back on track.

“It was a collective decision. All of us on board, all of the producers just said, ‘Yes, we need to be sensitive to the climate,’ because it was very heightened at the time.

Nobody really knew what to do.

“And this is our final season, and I think we all mulled it over and said, ‘Why are we going to let down the fans, let’s finish it off the way we always intended, contractually’,” Wright said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The actor, who leads the sixth and final season of the show after Spacey was axed, said she urged the makers to end the political drama on a high note without collateral damage.

“First and foremost, we would have put 2,500 people out of employment. And I said, ‘Let’s just go out with a bang, let’s give them an end, close out the show’,” she said.

In July, Wright’s co-star, Patricia Clarkson revealed that the actor fought to save the show from derailment after allegations against Spacey surfaced.

House of Cards final season airs on November 2.

