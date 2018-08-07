Netflix’s House of Cards Season 6 to premiere on November 2, 2018

The popular Netflix series House of Cards’ final season will premiere on November 2, 2018. The popular Netflix series House of Cards’ final season will premiere on November 2, 2018.

Netflix’s popular series House of Cards’ final season will return to enthrall the viewers on November 2 this year. The Twitter handle of the streaming giant shared the poster of Robin Wright as Claire Underwood with a tweet that read, “The Final Season. November 2. #MyTurn.”

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Wright will grace the screen for one last time as the president of America. Joining her in the sixth season of the show will be Diane Lan, Greg Kinnear, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Not too long ago, a teaser of the show was shared by Netflix with a post that said, “A message from the President of the United States.”

The show had made headlines after its former lead actor and Hollywood star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo movement.

House of Cards has been developed by Beau Willimon and is an adaptation of the 1990 BBC miniseries, which was based on the novel House of Cards by Michael Dobbs. The first season of the political thriller was released in 2013.

House of Cards is one of those rare shows that has received praise from both critics and the general public. It has received 53 nominations till date and has won seven of them. House of Cards was one of the first original web series to receive a nod from the Primetime Emmy Awards.

