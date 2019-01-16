Toggle Menu
Hotstar announces Hotstar Specials, ropes in India’s biggest filmmakers

Shekhar Kapur, Kabir Khan, Rohan Sippy, Nikkhil Advani, Ram Madhvani, Venkat Prabhu, Sudhir Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others have been roped in for Hotstar Specials.

Rana Daggubati to Salman Khan at Hotstar spcecial launch bash
From Rana Daggubati to Salman Khan, celebraties graced the Hotstar Special launch bash.

OTT platform Hotstar recently announced Hotstar Specials, which consists of shows from eminent Indian filmmakers. For its first set of Hotstar Specials, Star India has partnered with Shekhar Kapur, Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Nikkhil Advani, Ram Madhvani, Venkat Prabhu, Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nagesh Kukunoor, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vishal Furia, Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao, Sharad Devarajan and Salman Khan.

Talking about Hotstar Specials, Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, said, “With the mobile phone leading an explosion in the number of screens in the country, we feel that our content also needs to reinvent and boldly move forward. With Hotstar Specials we hope to create the biggest Indian stories delivered to a billion screens. To bring this vision alive, we are proud to partner with a stellar line up of talent who are headlining our first set of Hotstar Specials.”

Star India on Tuesday hosted a bash which was attended by the who’s who of Indian entertainment industry. Salman Khan, Rana Daggubati, Nitesh Tiwari and many others were seen bonding at the event.

Check out photos from the event:

Hotstar Specials launch was attended by the who’s who of the Indian film industry.
Salman Khan Hotstar Special launch bash
Salman Khan bonds with his Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan at the event.
Karan johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan
Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan in a conversation at the event.
Hotstar Special launch bash
Karan Johar made a glamourous appearance at the Hotstar Specials launch.
Hotstar Special launch bash photos
Pooja Shetty and Ayan Mukerji at the event.
Rana Daggubati Hotstar Special launch bash
Rana Daggubati was also spotted at the event.

Every show in Hotstar Specials will be available in seven different languages for the Indian and global audience.

