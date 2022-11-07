scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Hostel Daze Season 3 gets release date

The new season of Hostel Daze is all set to stream from November 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

hostel daze 3Hostel Daze 3 will premiere on November 16.

Comedy drama series Hostel Daze is all set to return on Amazon Prime Video with its third season. Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar star in the show, which will once again return with the fun, drama and madness.

Hostel Daze revolves around six engineering students who rush through college while leading an adventurous life in the hostel. The show is plotted around the ups and downs of their college lives while attempting to keep their brotherhood and add romance to their lives.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The absence of Gourav Adarsh from the series’ new poster disappointed several fans, who were otherwise thrilled to see it. One of the fans wrote, “Where is DOPA, straight no if DOPA is not there.” Another fan wrote, “Dudde @gouravadarsh kidhar haiiiii?????? Dopa needs to be there.” Utsav Sarkar has replaced Gourav in the upcoming season. Gourav played the role of Ankit Panday aka DOPA in the last two seasons. The actor is currently working on his upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kaha opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

Directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze Season 3 will premiere on November 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:03:38 pm
Next Story

Shruti Haasan shares childhood photo of ‘bapuji’ Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement