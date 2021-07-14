scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

Hostel Daze Season 2 trailer: Adarsh Gourav and the gang are back as seniors

Amazon Prime Video web series Hostel Daze Season 2 stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 4:41:20 pm
hostel daze season 2Hostel Daze Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for the second season of Hostel Daze is out, and it looks like the freshers-turned-seniors are letting loose this time.

The first season of Hostel Daze had the freshers exploring their new found freedom in college as they also dealt with the shenanigans of the seniors. Now, the tables have turned, and the guys and girls have a chance to let loose and boss around the freshers.

Hostel Daze Season 2 stars Adarsh Gourav, who earned a BAFTA nomination for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger. The TVF series also stars Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, said in a statement, “Hostel Daze chronicles the chaos, the friendships, the struggles that encapsulate the life of every hosteler in India through some genuine characters, who most of us have encountered in our lives. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for the second season of the show and further strengthen our partnership in bringing engaging homegrown stories.”

Hostel Daze Season 2 starts streaming from July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Samantha Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor: 11 celeb photos you can’t miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement
X