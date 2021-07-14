Hostel Daze Season 2 trailer: Adarsh Gourav and the gang are back as seniors

The trailer for the second season of Hostel Daze is out, and it looks like the freshers-turned-seniors are letting loose this time.

The first season of Hostel Daze had the freshers exploring their new found freedom in college as they also dealt with the shenanigans of the seniors. Now, the tables have turned, and the guys and girls have a chance to let loose and boss around the freshers.

Hostel Daze Season 2 stars Adarsh Gourav, who earned a BAFTA nomination for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger. The TVF series also stars Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta.

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, said in a statement, “Hostel Daze chronicles the chaos, the friendships, the struggles that encapsulate the life of every hosteler in India through some genuine characters, who most of us have encountered in our lives. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for the second season of the show and further strengthen our partnership in bringing engaging homegrown stories.”

Hostel Daze Season 2 starts streaming from July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.