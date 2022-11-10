Hostel Daze returns with third season sans Adarsh Gourav; Raju Srivastava makes his last appearance. Watch trailer

Amazon Prime Video series Hostel Daze will soon be returning with its third season. The trailer of the show was released on Thursday. It revolves around a bunch of students who are in the third year of their engineering college and live in the hostel.

The trailer of the show features all the principal characters, Akanksha (Ahsaas Channa), Chirag (Luv Vispute), Rupesh (Shubham Gaur), Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo (Nikhil Vijay), Nabomita (Ayushi Gupta), and Ankit (Utsav Sarkar). However, this time the audience will miss Adarsh Gourav, who played the role of Ankit in the first two seasons. A few fans are already unhappy with the recasting of his character. “If Adarsh couldn’t join the cast, they could have ended his character,” read a comment on the trailer.

The trailer also hints at the changing group dynamics and gives a peek into the college elections. Late comedian Raju Shrivastava also makes an appearance in the trailer. This is the actor-comedian’s last project. Fans were left emotional on seeing a glimpse of him in the trailer. One of them wrote, “We Miss u Raju Bhai ….. Ur clip got tears in my eyes !!!!”

The official description of the show reads, “After experiencing the exhilarating freedom of the initial years and having had their fair share of fun in the past two years; Ankit, Akanksha, Jaat, Jhantoo, Nabomita and Chirag take on the third year, a roller coaster ride of newer awakenings and unique experiences.”

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze 3 will start streaming from November 16 on Amazon Prime Video.