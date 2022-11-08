Hostel Daze 3: Raju Srivastava’s guest appearance leaves fans emotional. Watch teaser

College drama Hostel Daze is all set to launch its third season soon. On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video released the teaser of the show featuring Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar. However, it was the glimpse of Raju Srivastava in the teaser that left fans emotional.

The video opens with footage of the previous two seasons, as a voice in the background states that hostel life in the first year is like a honeymoon period – “It’s all about excitement.” The second year, with the juniors arriving, it becomes an enjoyable time. However, in the third year, students go through a midlife crisis.

We are then treated to glimpses of what awaits us in Hostel Daze Season 3. From someone staging a protest on campus to a heist and even stage shows, it seems like the students will definitely have an eventful year. We also get to see the late Raju Srivastava in one of the scenes. Sugandha Mishra and Vipul Goyal also appear in the teaser.

While most fans were upset to see Adarsh Gourav missing from the TVF show, many fondly remembered late comedian Raju Srivastava. “Got Goosebumps after watching Raju Srivastav sir in this teaser😍😍🤩🤩He was the best Stand-up comedian in India❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote a follower, while another added, “It’s so lovely to know late Raju Srivastava would be in this show.”

Wanting to see Adarsh in the series, fans dropped comments like “Where is Dopa? We want him ✨Gem of the Series”, “Where is Adarsh Gourav we want him he is the lifeline of this series 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺” and “Can’t wait for this, just wish Dopa was here.”

Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through. The third season will dive deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the midlife crisis they face in the third year of college. Fans will be in for an entertaining watch as the friends put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics.

Directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze Season 3 will premiere on November 16 on Amazon Prime Video.