Hostages 2 trailer: The tables have turned on Ronit Roy

Hostages 2 will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 9.

The trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar web series Hostages Season 2 is out. It brings back Ronit Roy as SP Prithvi Singh who can go to any length to save his wife’s life, even if that means kidnapping chief minister Handa, played by Dalip Tahil.

By the end of season one, the audience was left guessing what will be the next move of Prithvi after his plan of killing Handa fails. Now, the trailer of the second season gives a peek into the many twists and turns in Hostages. Prithvi, who has kidnapped Handa, is now being chased by special forces. To save his family, he has to make some tough choices.

What’s interesting about Hostages 2 is the action sequences which seems to be shot well. Also, there are new characters who come with different agendas.

Sudhir Mishra has once again taken the director’s chair for the show along with Sachin Mamta Krishn. While Ronit Roy, Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas and Mohan Kapur will reprise their roles, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial and Kanwaljit Singh are the new additions.

Talking about Hostages 2, Sudhir Mishra said in a statement, “Hostages franchise is very close to my heart because of the unexpected nature of the narrative – it’s explosive, twisted and will catch everyone by surprise. As a storyteller that’s exactly the kind of work that I thrive on. Hostages Season 2 marks a journey with an intriguing turn of events and brings new faces, new secrets and new mysteries for the audience to explore and enjoy. DOP turned Director Sachin Krishn has done a fantastic job.”

Ronit Roy is happy that the audience accepted his character of SP Prithvi Singh despite it being a grey character. About returning to the series, he said, “I wanted to go beyond my own performance from the previous season and explore the depths of this intense character where he goes from being entirely in control to losing that control and finding himself in a situation he can’t find a way out of. Hostages Season 2 is a finely crafted masterpiece and I’m eager to know what else is in store for Prithvi.”

