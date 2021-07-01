scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 preview: Is Song-hwa in a secret relationship?

In the upcoming episode of Hospital Playlist, Song-hwa is seen telling someone that she likes them.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 3:13:22 pm
Hospital Playlist Episode 3 will release on July 1Hospital Playlist Episode 3 will release on July 1 (tVN)

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 will drop today (July 1) on Netflix. After the emotional rollercoaster that was the previous episode, we got to see a small preview. Jun-Wan is dealing with a patient who doesn’t have a guardian while Song-hwa’s patient does not have much time left. Lee-ik jun goes camping with his kid, and Song-hwa is seen telling someone she likes them… could it be Ik-Jun? Though that would seem odd, as she told him a while ago that they can only be friends.

In the previous episode, Jeong-won finally told his friends about his relationship with Jang Gyeo-ul. Everyone’s happy for him and say that they always knew they will make a cute couple. Kim Su-jeong’s complicated pregnancy, meanwhile, ends in tragedy, which leaves Seok-hyeong devastated. Nevertheless, she sends him a letter at the end of the episode, thanking him for the care and compassion.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Song-hwa performs a tricky surgery on a VIP client who has a tumour. After the success of the surgery, she’s asked to come for an interview on German TV, which she refuses, as she says that her whole team was involved in the surgery, and not just her. At the end of the episode, she finds two coffees strapped to her car, which fans assumed to be from Ik-jun, but it just might not be so.

Hospital Playlist drops every Thursday on Netflix, at 7:30 pm IST.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi new photos
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika’s time together in England

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement