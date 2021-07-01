Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 preview: Is Song-hwa in a secret relationship?

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 will drop today (July 1) on Netflix. After the emotional rollercoaster that was the previous episode, we got to see a small preview. Jun-Wan is dealing with a patient who doesn’t have a guardian while Song-hwa’s patient does not have much time left. Lee-ik jun goes camping with his kid, and Song-hwa is seen telling someone she likes them… could it be Ik-Jun? Though that would seem odd, as she told him a while ago that they can only be friends.

In the previous episode, Jeong-won finally told his friends about his relationship with Jang Gyeo-ul. Everyone’s happy for him and say that they always knew they will make a cute couple. Kim Su-jeong’s complicated pregnancy, meanwhile, ends in tragedy, which leaves Seok-hyeong devastated. Nevertheless, she sends him a letter at the end of the episode, thanking him for the care and compassion.

Meanwhile, Song-hwa performs a tricky surgery on a VIP client who has a tumour. After the success of the surgery, she’s asked to come for an interview on German TV, which she refuses, as she says that her whole team was involved in the surgery, and not just her. At the end of the episode, she finds two coffees strapped to her car, which fans assumed to be from Ik-jun, but it just might not be so.

Hospital Playlist drops every Thursday on Netflix, at 7:30 pm IST.