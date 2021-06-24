Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 2: Yang Seok-hyung deals with tragedy, Jeong-won tells everyone about Gyeo-ul

Warm, fuzzy, and heartbreaking — that’s probably the only way to sum up the latest episode of Hospital Playlist. Episode 3 dropped on Netflix today (June 24) and saw the doctors tackling complicated surgeries, difficult patients, as well as the spectre of death. It was a good episode as it captures various shades of human emotions.

Ahn Jeong-won tells the gang about his relationship with Jang Gyeo-ul

The truth about the relationship is finally in the open (Photo: Netflix) The truth about the relationship is finally in the open (Photo: Netflix)

There’s nothing better than having supportive friends. As the five doctors sit around eating strawberries, Jeong-won finally tells his friends about his relationship with Jang Gyeo-ul. Everyone’s happy for him and say that they always knew they will make a cute couple. We see a slightly different side to Jeong-won, when he tells off Ik-jun off for calling Gyeo-ul ‘dear’. Of course, Ik-jun is not in the least bit intimidated.

Song-hwa deals with a difficult surgery

Song-hwa has to remove a tumour from a patient, and it is not an easy surgery. Apart from this, the patient’s mother, before she realises that she is talking to an experienced doctor, has no faith in Song-hwa. However, after Song-hwa lets her know that she is THE Song-hwa, one of the most reputed neurologists in the country, the mother is rather embarrassed. The surgery goes successfully, and then the mother tries to set her up with her son. Song-hwa is in no hurry because all fans are hoping that she ends up with Ik-jun. At the end of the episode, she gets two coffees from him, and she is greatly touched. Sigh, when will the two get together?

Song-hwa also rejects an interview offer after the successful surgery, as she says that it was a victory for the entire team.

Yang Seok-hyung and Min-ha deal with a patient’s heartbreak

Seok-hyung and Min-ha find themselves racing against time to save a patient’s baby, but alas, they can’t. Seok-hyung is heartbroken on seeing the grieving mother. He shares a moment of quiet with Ik-jun, and the two ponder over their painful profession and the sheer misery it brings with it sometimes. Nevertheless, the mother sends a sweet letter to Yang Seok-hyung at the end of the episode.

That’s not all that’s up with Seok-hyung, who can’t seem to catch much of a break. He has to politely tell his ex-wife to move on. Could this make way for him and Min-ha finally? Till now, Seok-hung has been refusing Min-ha’s advances.

Apart from these moments, the doctors played a touching song as they thought of their chaotic day. And oh, let’s not forget that Kim Jun-wan and Ik-sun continue to be long distance relationship goals. On the other hand, Ik-sun had to tell a patient to leave, after realising that he doesn’t understand the important of donors because he neglects his health.

Hospital Playlist drops every Thursday on Netflix, at 7:30 pm IST.