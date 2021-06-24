scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 preview: Will Seok-hyeong finally warm up to Min-ha?

Here's what to expect from the second episode of Hospital Playlist Season 2, which is streaming on Netflix.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 4:28:41 pm
Hospital PlaylistA new episode of Hospital Playlist will drop today on Netflix. (Photo: Hospital Playlist Official/Instagram)

The second episode of Hospital Playlist Season 2 is all set to drop on Netflix today (June 24). At the end of Episode 1, we got a sneak peek of Episode 2. Going by the preview, Song-hwa has been chosen for an important surgery. Romances continue to bloom, while others remain in limbo, as Min-ha is still waiting for Seok-hyeong to reciprocate her feelings. His ex-wife is still around, and that continues to remain a thorn in her side. However, Seok-hyeong and Min-ha continue working together to save a patient’s baby.

Meanwhile, there is still no donor available for Eun-ji. The dynamics in the comfortable little group will undergo several changes in the coming episodes, especially when Ik-Jun finds out that his sister is in a relationship with Jun-Wan. Furthermore, there is already a sense of awkwardness between Ik-Jun and Song-hwa, after she amicably rejected his feelings in the previous episode.

Hospital Playlist Season 2’s new episodes drop every Thursday on Netflix at 7:30 pm IST.

