scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Ben Kingsley on reprising MCU role: ‘Hope to constantly surprise and refresh’

Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, who first appeared in Iron Man 3, is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics.

Ben KingsleyBen Kingsley as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi. (Photo: shangchi/Instagram)

British veteran Ben Kingsley says he is hoping to surprise the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) once again with his turn as Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series.

The new series, set up at streaming service Disney+, comes from Marvel Studios and will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams aka Wonder Man.

“If I may humbly speak as an artiste and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh. So I hope that I continue to constantly surprise and refresh,” Kingsley told entertainment news outlet Variety.

Ben Kingsley’s Slattery, who first appeared in Iron Man 3, is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Most recently, the Oscar-winning actor appeared as Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi, will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series, which is being developed as a Hollywood satire.

Andrew Guest is attached as head writer.

Also Read |The Mandalorian 3, Indiana Jones, Tales of the Jedi and other Lucasfilm titles announced at D23 expo

In the comics, Simon Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company sees a downfall due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries.

Williams joins villain Baron Zemo and gains superpowers including super strength and durability. After facing the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately becomes one of them.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:56:01 pm
Next Story

Police complaint filed against singer G Khan in Ludhiana

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt
Bharat Jodo Live

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to postpone questioning in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to postpone questioning in extortion case

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement