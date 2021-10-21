Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend opens up after his apology: ‘Don’t feel good watching him collapse’

Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho has been a part of some disturbing developments that has his fans concerned. Recently, a woman on social media claimed that she had been in a relationship with a popular actor whom she identified as K, and said that he made false promises to her about their marriage, and had even forced her to abort their baby.

Later, Kim Seon Ho’s agency released a statement that the matter is under investigation while the actor issued an apology. He has been dropped from his show as well as endorsements. Now once again the woman in question is voicing her concern, this time for the actor and the fall he has had to take post her statements on the internet.

“I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where (Kim Seon Ho) and I truly loved each other. I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts,” Koreaboo quoted her as saying.

“I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will take this post down soon,” she added.

Earlier, the same woman had called ‘K’ ‘a piece of trash, without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt.’

Post the allegations of gaslighting and trauma, Kim Seon Ho was dropped from multiple upcoming projects, including some commercials and a film. In his apology, he said, “I met her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement.”

Kim Seon Ho is largely popular for having marked his presence in beloved TV dramas Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha.