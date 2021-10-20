Kim Seon Ho apologises as ex-girlfriend accuses him of forcing an abortion, dropped from show and endorsements 

After Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency released a statement amid allegation that he coerced a woman he was dating into having an abortion, the actor has issued a statement, apologising for his ‘careless’ and ‘inconsiderate’ actions. The actor has been dropped from a show and a number of endorsements after the anonymous allegations first surfaced on a social media site.

He said in his apology, “This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologize for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now.”

“I met her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement,” Kim Seon Ho wrote.

“I apologize for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end. It was all thanks to those who supported me that I was able to become the actor Kim Seon Ho, but I had forgotten that. I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me due to my flaws. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt. I am aware that this rambling statement will not fully reach your hearts, but I am still attempting to convey my sincere thoughts. I am very sorry,” he added.

The statement comes after an anonymous post, referring to the actor as ‘K’ surfaced on the online community, Nate Pann, accusing him of being ‘two-faced’ and ‘shameless’. The woman called him a ‘piece of trash’ and claimed he forced her to have an abortion when she was pregnant with his child. She also said that his behaviour changed, after the abortion.

The actor was also removed from his variety show 2 days & 1 Night Season 4. The program released a statement, “Hello. This is the KBS2 “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” production team. We have decided to drop Kim Seon Ho, who was recently involved in a controversy. We will do our best to edit him out of the already filmed footage to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers. The “2 Days & 1 Night” team will continue to work hard to create a good show. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, several brands that were endorsed by Kim Seon Ho have paused their collaboration. Domino’s Pizza had removed photos of Kim Seon Ho from their official website and social media since October 18, when the rumor first began to spread. His Hometown co-star Shin Min Ah postponed her interviews in light of the situation.