Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency releases statement amid claims of gaslighting, emotional abuse against him

Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho has been embroiled in rumours that have unsettled fans. An unnamed woman claimed on social media that an actor, whom she identified as K, was in relationship with her on false pretences and forced her to abort their baby. The actor’s agency has now released a statement that the matter is being investigated.

The agency’s statement read, “This is Kim Seon Ho’s agency Salt Entertainment. We sincerely apologize for not having been able to issue a quicker response. We are currently checking the factual grounds of the anonymous post. As the facts have not been cleared up yet, we earnestly ask you to wait a bit longer. We apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant issue.”

On October 18, a netizen uploaded a post on the Korean online community Nate Pann titled. “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature.”

The writer of the post wrote that she had dated the actor until they broke up over four months ago and called him a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt.” She also alleged that when she became pregnant with K’s child, he forced her to have an abortion. “He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this,” she explained further.

She continued, “Because of his difficult upbringing, he has a tremendous obsession with money. He is always obsessing over success and took the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up, he was just busy filming commercials and had no apology or remorse.”

The woman further wrote, “K told me, ‘If I have a child now, I have to pay 900 million won (approximately $760,135) in damages. But I don’t have 900 million won right now.’ It turned out that he didn’t have to pay a penalty of 900 million won, but he was coercing me to get an abortion with a lie.”

The woman said that ‘K’ promised to marry her after two years, and that he proposed that they could live together, starting next year.

The woman went through the the abortion, and according to her, K had sent her only 2 million won (approximately $1,690) for the surgery and hospital fees. She shared, “I didn’t threaten, complain, or resent him for that. I was just scared that there would be a rupture between us as he’s very sensitive.”

The woman explained that an entertainment news outlet discovered their relationship, and K broke up with her through a phone call. She wrote, “He had promised to marry me and even coerced me to have the abortion. I told him to remember what kind of relationship we had and asked how he could break up with me on the phone like this, crying, and he got all worked up and said to me that he may have paparazzis on him and meeting up for the last time could harm him in terms of money and fame.”

She wrote that she moved houses without anyone knowing, and changed her license plate. She added that she hoped that he ‘would feel regretful’ for his actions. The woman explained that she had not uploaded photos or evidence to support her claims due to legal concerns but was contemplating doing so.

After the post was noticed, people began to speculate that the actor in question could be Kim Seon Ho. The next day, Kim Seon Ho’s agency released the statement, requesting more time.

Kim Seon Ho rose to fame with his shows Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, which recently concluded.