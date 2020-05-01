Homecoming season 2 trailer: Janelle Monáe searches for her lost identity

Homecoming season 2 arrives on May 22. Homecoming season 2 arrives on May 22.

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the second season of psychological thriller series Homecoming. The inaugural season was based on a podcast of the same name by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. It starred Julia Roberts in the lead along with Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek.

Created by Horowitz and Bloomberg, the psychological thriller series was about Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a live-in facility which claimed to rehabilitate US Army soldiers returning from overseas wars and make them suitable for civilian life. In reality, it only made them forget the memories of the war altogether. So there is a blank spot in their minds that can be as long as several months.

Instead of helping the soldiers deal with traumatic memories, Homecoming makes them forget the whole thing.

The second season features Janelle Monáe’s unnamed character who finds herself in the middle of a lake. She has no memory of how she got there and who she is. Her search for her lost identity almost certainly will lead her to Geist Group, the shady corporation behind the titular facility.

The trailer does show the second season is connected, however vaguely, with the appearance of Stephan James’ Walter Cruz, one of the primary characters in the last season, though as mentioned the connection is tenuous at best. This is a whole new story and would be a great watch if it is even comparable to the first season.

The opening season of Homecoming was tightly paced and well-written, and the excellent cast ensured there was nary a dull moment across ten episodes with each clocking about half an hour.

