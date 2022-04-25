Home Shanti trailer: Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa promise a relatable family drama

Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa are set to win hearts with their upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar series, Home Shanti. In the series, the two portray a middle-class couple who wants to fulfill their long-harboured dream of owning a house. However, in the journey of building their dream home, they will face several roadblocks. Going by the trailer, the series promises to be a relatable family drama.

Home Shanti will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 6 onwards. Interestingly, the series marks the actors’ first project after Manoj’s son Mayank tied the knot with Supriya’s daughter Sanah.

Talking about the project, Pahwa said he fell in love with the show’s storyline. He called it a “heartfelt and endearing drama”. The actor, who starred with Pathak in the 2021 comedy drama Mimi, said, “Getting back on the sets with Supriya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me.”

Pathak, in a statement, said Home Shanti will make viewers take note of the “little intimacies shared in a family”.

“The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family,” she said.

The series, which also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra, is directed by Aakanksha Dua.

“It is a breezy, uplifting and humorous drama that will make the viewer fall in love with the Joshis and root for them till the last brick has been laid. I feel incredibly grateful for Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, who brought their wondrous synergy to the drama. Their on-screen chemistry pulled at my heartstrings and I am sure they will cast the same spell on the audience,” Dua said.