Home Shanti, Thar, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Top picks for latest shows, movies

The weather gods haven’t been entirely kind to large portions of the country – from the sultry heat in North and West India to heavy rains in portions of South India. But if you are able, head out to a theatre near you to witness the latest of Doctor Strange film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, if you do stay home, Thar (Netflix) should be your best pick for some riveting slow-burn thrills. And if you’re looking for something to watch with your family, Home Shanti (Disney Plus Hotstar) has all the ingredients.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: In cinemas

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Photo: Disney) Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Photo: Disney)

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit the theaters. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led film continues the MCU’s exploration of the multiverse. It is directed by Sam Raimi, who has also helmed films like the Evil Dead franchise and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a two-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “When Marvel gets it right, a lot of things come together — action, humour, warmth, dread, heart, and above all, fun. Helmed by the otherwise foolproof Sam Raimi, The Multiverse of Madness is really a multiverse of muchness, not amounting to much.”

Thar: Netflix

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix’s neo-Western film Thar. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram) Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix’s neo-Western film Thar. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor have come together for the second time for a feature film. Thar, helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, traces the journey of Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan) as he travels to a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. Anil Kapoor plays the role of a cop named Surekha Singh, who investigates these murders. For The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta, the “setting is the real hero” of Thar. In her 2.5-star review of the film, she wrote, “This is one of those films where the setting is the real hero– the ‘marusthal’ (desert) stretching as far as the eye can see, crumbling forts, bare trees providing meagre shade, implacable, hard beauty.”

Home Shanti: Disney Plus Hotstar

Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa starrer Home Shanti is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa starrer Home Shanti is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

If you want to stay at home and spend some time with your family, you can stream Home Shanti on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show, starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, revolves around a middle-class couple and their two children who are about to buy a new house built for themselves. Eventually, they realise that getting a new house is not an easy task. Shubhra Gupta wrote about the series, “This is your ‘halka-phulka parivarik’ space; relatable and mildly amusing.”

Saani Kaayidham: Amazon Prime Video

Keerthy Suresh in Saani Kaayidham. Keerthy Suresh in Saani Kaayidham.

Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan play serial killers in director Arun Matheswaran’s film. The two go a killing spree after being wronged by those in power. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3-star rating and wrote, “Saani Kaayidham is a no-nonsense revenge drama with non-stop action, meaning an unrestrained flow of savagery. Keerthy Suresh gets to perform some action scenes and punchlines that are usually reserved for male superstars. With flared up nostrils and an unquenchable urge for vengeance channelled through her physical acting, Keerthy makes us feel her loss and her need to kill as a way of healing her wounded heart and soul.”

Tehran Season Two: Apple TV Plus

The international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller Tehran returns for season two on May 6. As per the official logline, “Tehran tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.” The series stars Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

The Takedown: Netflix

The official description of The Takedown reads, “Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.”