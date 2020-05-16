Jacqueline Fernandez to launch Disney+ Hotstar reality show Home Dancer

Home Dancer will stream bi-weekly on Disney+ Hotstar. Home Dancer will stream bi-weekly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to launch the Disney+ Hotstar online dance competition show Home Dancer. The show will be hosted by Karan Wahi.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “With people being locked in, they are on the lookout for trying out something different. Home Dancer would give them a chance to not only show off their dance moves but also win prizes. This would probably be the first reality show to be completely produced remotely.” The registrations have already begun with the first theme being ‘lockdown dance up’.”

To participate in the show one would need to have a Disney+ Hotstar account. The participants can then select the theme of the week and choose a pre-loaded track from 15 options and submit their dance videos. The video would have to be of 60-90 seconds, and can be uploaded on the app or website.

To increase the chances of being selected, a participant can also send in multiple entries. Ten shortlisted videos would be showcased in every episode. The results will be decided on the basis of audience votes. There’s a prize money of Rs 4 lakh to be won every week.

Speaking on the show, Jacqueline Fernandez in a statement said, “I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar’s unique dance competition, Home Dancer. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul. This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on Home Dancer every week.”

Karan Wahi added, “While I have hosted iconic dance shows in the past, I’m extremely excited to host Disney+ Hotstar’s Home Dancer because I haven’t done anything like this before. We’re all adjusting to spending a lot of time with family and doing domestic chores while we’re stuck at home. We desperately need outlets of expression and Home Dancer is just that opportunity. Dance is such a big part of our culture, and this show will draw you in with its raw appeal.”

Home Dancer will stream its first episode on May 25.

