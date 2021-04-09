His Storyy makers accused of plagiarising poster by Loev makers: ‘Why is this industry like this?’

Loev makers have accused His Storyy makers of plagiarism for their poster design. (Photo: @jahanbakshi/Twitter)

ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series His Storyy has come under the scanner for their poster, which has allegedly been plagiarised. A Twitter handle @jahanbakshi pointed out in a tweet “Bro @altbalaji are you okay? I mean if you need someone to design posters I can help you, I promise it doesn’t cost that much.” The images in the tweet allege that His Storyy’s poster is very similar to Loev’s poster design.

Bro @altbalaji are you okay? I mean if you need someone to design posters I can help you, I promise it doesn’t cost that much pic.twitter.com/YdAGvjqZFj — JSB (@jahanbakshi) April 9, 2021

The handle further tweeted, “This poster for LOEV was designed by @TalkPigeonCo and illustrated by Rohan Pore. We spent months on it. Investing solid time/money on a poster for an indie film is difficult. And yet, a studio which surely has the resources to commission original designs opts to steal it. Sad.”

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, who wrote and directed Loev, also took to Twitter to express his anguish over the matter. He shared, “WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy // Thread.”

WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy // Thread pic.twitter.com/ljQ9vNSa0a — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

The thread further read, “Thirteen months of back and forth and so many drafts by the amazing minds at @TalkPigeonCo with oversight by @jahanbakshi and amazingly illustrated by artist @rohanpore just ripped off without any decency.”

“Am glad they liked our poster; am glad they’re telling a queer story but why do this? What is the need? We made our poster with no funds to speak of. Why have a massive machinery like @altbalaji @ZEE5India if you can’t even come up with your own poster? (3).”

In the next tweet, Saria tagged the actors of His Storyy and alerted them about the matter. “Alerting my fellow artists @satyadeepmisra @MrinalDutt02 @Suparn — if you didn’t know, now you do. @ektarkapoor @TweetBaljit @ThisIsHowWeDing Let’s all do better. (4).”

The thread concluded, “As a producer, I apologise to my collaborators and artists for not being able to protect their work better. Please feel RT and Share. This culture must end. @arfilaamba @ShivPanditt @sidmenon1 #LOEV.”

Jahan Bakshi had previously pointed out that two posters of ALTBalaji’s web series The Married Woman seemed similar to Ammonite and Persona.

His Storyy is scheduled to release on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 on April 25.