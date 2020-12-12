Hina Khan: Wish to explore the digital space next year

Hina Khan will be seen next in Wishlist. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

2020 saw Hina Khan prove her acting prowess with multiple projects. While Hina started the year with Damaged 2, she followed it up with her Bollywood debut Hacked, digital films like Smartphone and Unlock, and the much-hyped Naagin 5. She recently also appeared as one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ in Bigg Boss 14.

The actor is now gearing up for the premiere of her first production venture Wishlist. The film starring Hina in the lead role will stream on MX Player.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Hina Khan spoke about ending 2020 on a high, her biggest learning and what’s on her wish list for the next year.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

You are ending 2020 on a high note with the release of your first co-production. Tell us more about Wishlist.

I am really looking forward to Wishlist as it’s very close to my heart. Rocky and I have produced it under the banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films, and it’s also my last release this year. The film is about a couple who work hard to secure money for their future. This is when tragedy strikes them, as one of them is diagnosed with a disease and has limited time left. That’s when they realise that they were busy saving money, which eventually cost them to lose some precious moments in their lives. They had even skipped their honeymoon because of work. I think most people today have been working continuously, without paying attention to their wish list. We really don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. It’s the perfect time for such a film, as we all have been hearing so much bad news. I think it’s important that we learn to live for ourselves and our loved ones.

What made you start a production house?

We formed this company a year back, and are really looking forward to a lot of interesting things. Rocky writes so well, and he has been in touch with a lot of platforms. We have been wanting to explore this new side for a long time. While it’s our first official release, we have co-produced many other projects, some of which I haven’t even starred in. It’s amazing, and we can’t wait for the world to see our hard work.

How did 2020 treat you?

It’s been a disastrous year. If I talk about myself, there were many good releases, so it was quite fruitful. As for the tragedy, it has affected the whole world. Everyone has been blaming 2020 because of the pandemic, but until we are corona-free, I think we will be blaming every year. I just hope we get the vaccine soon so that we can all go back to our normal life.

You had several releases this year. How did it all come about?

I shot for Wishlist last year, just after my Cannes visit. Actually, all the releases that I have had were shot last year. Now there is nothing left for next year, as everyone was sitting at home during the lockdown (laughs). I think we will need to work a lot more so that we have projects to release in 2021.

You decided to take a break from television as you’ve always maintained that you want to do different roles. Do you think the growth of digital space came at the right time in your career as you did some really interesting work on the web this year?

It’s sad that we had this awful reason for the OTT boom. During the lockdown, with very few options, people watched a lot of content on the web. The medium is, of course, very vast and has strong parts for every actor. There have been some very big releases, as big as Bollywood. Thankfully, people have liked my performances in all my projects. I am really looking forward to doing a lot more.

Any project that you wished you were a part of this year?

Pataal Lok, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime – these are the kind of projects that I want to be a part of.

What has been your biggest learning from 2020?

I think this year has taught us a lot. To sum it up, it was all about valuing relationships and spending time with your loved ones. We don’t usually do that. Imagine, mankind has come to a level where a virus forced us to stay together.

What’s your wish list for 2021?

I want to explore the digital space and do some great projects next year. I also want to do some really good art films that are realistic. I want to work very hard.

