Hina Khan resumes work, says actors take risk to entertain audience

With lockdown restrictions eased in most states, actors are slowly getting back to work. Hina Khan recently shared her experience of being in a dubbing studio. The actor said that while every precaution was taken, she did not feel safe. She also added that as actors, they continue to take risks to entertain their audience.

Hina shared pictures from the studio where she was dubbing for her upcoming web film Unlock: The Haunted App. In the first photo, the actor shared that she was fully equipped with warm water, sanitizer and a mask. Hina shared that she sanitized everything around her and even kept a distance from the mike after she had to remove the mask to start the dubbing, “Either I do it with full dedication or I just choose not to do it.”

In a series of Instagram stories, Hina Khan shared her experience of dubbing amid the In a series of Instagram stories, Hina Khan shared her experience of dubbing amid the coronavirus scare. In the next story, the actor posted a photo of herself making a sad face and wrote how she had to come close to the mike given her recording was not clear. Hina Khan shared her worries that it was unsafe as so many would have inhaled and exhaled close to the microphone. She wrote, “God knows how many of them have dubbed in the same studio before me. God knows who amongst them was a carrier, God knows if some droplets remained on the microphone.” The Bigg Boss 11 finalist, however, lauded the studio for taking precautions and safety measures. She stated, “They are sanitising the place properly and regularly. But one careless move can be fatal unfortunately. We as actors pay a huge price and really work hard.” Also Read| Telugu show Gorintaku resumes shoot, creative producer says team ecstatic to be back on set Sharing a still from the film that also stars Kushal Tandon, Hina Khan wrote, “An actor has no choice. You got to do what you got to do. Be it dubbing or shooting, we only take risks to entertain you honestly and will continue to do so. All we need is your support, love and appreciation,” adding the hashtag, “#actorslife” on the story. While the Maharashtra government has allowed shoots to resume in non-containment zones, there has been no clarity when films, television and web shows would go on floors.

