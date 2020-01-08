Hina Khan: Overwhelmed by the response to Damaged 2 teaser

Hina Khan starrer Damaged 2 will start streaming on January 14 on Hungama Play. Hina Khan starrer Damaged 2 will start streaming on January 14 on Hungama Play.

The teaser of Hungama Play’s web series Damaged Season 2, featuring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman, was released on Monday. Since then former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Hina has been flooded with messages from her fans who are impressed with her never-seen-before avatar in the teaser.

“I feel overjoyed with the kind of response I have received from the audience. I am playing a character that my fans have never seen me play before and feel extremely overwhelmed to see the positive responses, congratulatory comments and anticipatory tweets I have received since the teaser launched. I hope the audience enjoys watching the show when it releases on January 14,” Hina told indianexpress.com.

In the teaser, Hina Khan’s character Gauri Batra is seen as the owner of a homestay along with Adhyayan’s character Akash. But things go for a toss when their dream homestay turns into a nightmare, and a little girl goes missing from there. The official description of the web series reads, “In this sinister world of Damaged 2, nothing is what it seems, and no one is what they appear to be.”

Hina revealed the show will have her and Adhyayan’s character trying to hide their secrets which starts unravelling when a little girl visiting the homestay goes missing.

Talking about the web series, Hina Khan said, “Damaged 2 is a psychological crime-drama, and it also has supernatural elements. The concept is unique. Characters are intriguing, and the story is fast-paced and gripping. Besides keeping the viewers guessing, Damaged 2 will also prove to be a spine-chilling experience due to the presence of some supernatural elements.”

Directed by Ekant Babani, the second season of Damaged will start streaming on Hungama Play from January 14.

