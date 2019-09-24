Hina Khan on debut web series Damaged 2: It is extremely unique and challenging

The reigning queen of television Hina Khan is all set to venture into the digital space with the second season of Hungama Play’s original series Damaged. She will be sharing screen space with Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman in the psychological crime drama packed with supernatural elements.

The web show will have Hina play Gauri Batra, the owner of a tourist guesthouse which has many secrets hidden in its walls. Talking about her new project, the actor said in a statement, “I am excited to be a part of Damaged Season 2. It is extremely unique and challenging in terms of the character and the format as the entire story wraps up in a few episodes. I am certain the audiences are going to enjoy watching the series when it releases.”

Hina Khan also thanked her fans for making the characters she has portrayed until now iconic. “I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity to play roles which are now considered iconic. I am grateful to my fans and audiences who have appreciated and supported my work all these years,” she said.

The first season of Damaged had actor Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead role. Directed by Ekant Babani, the second season of the series will have a new plot and will stream on Hungama Play soon.

Adhyayan Suman is also thrilled to be a part of Damaged 2. He said, “Damaged Season 2 is a unique combination of drama, thrills and supernatural. The story is engrossing and will keep the viewers guessing. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the show when it is available on Hungama Play.”

The actor-singer has earlier starred in films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Haal-e-dil and Heartless among others.