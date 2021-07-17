Hina Khan is a portrait of resilience and hope in cross-border drama Lines, watch trailer

Actor Hina Khan on Saturday shared the trailer of her upcoming cross-border drama Lines, which also features Farida Jalal and Rishi Bhutani in pivotal roles. The less-than-a minute trailer shows how the India-Pakistan conflict has separated families and made it harder for love to bloom.

Lines follows Hina’s character, a Kashmiri girl, who wishes to unite her grandmother with her sister on the other side of the border. And just when the two sisters unite, things take a turn for the worse as the Kargil war between the two countries happen in the summer of 1999. Hina’s character is seen saying in the trailer that she wished one day she woke up and there were no lines drawn between India and Pakistan.

“Unfiltered emotions and a very powerful story! Can’t wait for you all to watch LINES. Premiering on 29th July on @vootselect,” Hina Khan wrote alongside the trailer. Lines is a part of the Voot Select Film Festival, which will begin from July 24.

On Friday, while sharing the poster of Lines, Hina wrote, “Presenting LINES, a film and a work of art which is extremely close to my heart on @vootselect on 29th of July. So honoured that the film is a part of Voot select film festival and like the poster launch of the film (in Cannes) LINES is releasing in India with the line up of some amazing films featuring stunning actors and directors. Couldn’t have wished a better platform!”

Lines has been directed by Hussain Khan and written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi.