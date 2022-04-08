Hina Khan announces web series Seven One, fans can’t hold their excitement

Actor Hina Khan announced her new project Seven One on Friday. Hina took to Instagram to share her first look from the web series in which she essays the role of a police officer.

In the photo, Hina looks like a no-nonsense police officer. Sharing the photo, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and Madmidaas Films, which is bankrolling the series, wrote, “With great pride and excitement, we are thrilled to share the first look of the fantastic Hina Khan in our upcoming series ‘SEVEN ONE’. We promise this crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and watch out for @realhinakhan in a never seen before avatar as the dynamic Inspector Radhika Shroff.”

Hina Khan wrote on Twitter that Seven One is a “special” chapter of her professional life. The announcement left fans of the actor excited. A fan commented, “She’s going to nail it as usual🔥.” Another fan wrote, “She is actually giving real cop vibe😮👏Woaah looking forward for this.” A comment also read, “Wow super excited about this.”

Directed by Adeeb Rais, the series also stars Vikram Kocchar, Ashwin Kaul, Bhuvan Arora and Shadab Kamal.

Talking about her character to ANI, Hina Khan said, “My character Radhika Shroff is handling this high profile case where stakes are high. But she’s not a Bollywood commercial cop who would do extraordinary stunts, high drama chases or would get introduced with mega build up every time she walks into the scene.”

Seven One marks Hina’s second web series after Vikram Bhatt’s Damaged 2. The actor became a household name with her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and she later participated in reality show Bigg Boss.