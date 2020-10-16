Hillbilly Elegy trailer: Amy Adams and Glenn Close star in this emotional family drama

Hillbilly Elegy will premiere on November 24 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The upcoming film Hillbilly Elegy is an adaptation of the best-seller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by JD Vance. Directed by Ron Howard, the film stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Owen Asztalos.

The film explores the American Dream through the distinct perspectives of three generations — Basso’s James, his mother Bev (Adams) and his grandmother Mamaw (Close). Additionally, the family around which the film revolves is Appalachian, so we are going to see stuff specific to that culture.

James is forced to return to a home that he had tried to forget. He has always had a tumultuous relationship with his mother, who also had her own struggle with addiction. It is up to James to make peace with his mother and embrace his family, warts and all.

The trailer promises a complex, beautifully shot film that deals with ambition, generational conflict and family values. The tone of the film is bitter-sweet, something like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which was based on his own experience as a child in Mexico.

The official synopsis reads, “J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.”

Hillbilly Elegy will premiere on November 24 on Netflix.

