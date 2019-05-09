Hilary Swank to star in Netflix series Away

Oscar winner Hilary Swank will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming space drama series Away.

The 44-year-old actor will play Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission.

Jessica Goldberg will serve as showrunner and writer for the 10-episode series, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Ed Zwick will direct the first episode which will be penned by Andrew Hinderaker.

The series, which hails from Universal Television, True Jack Productions, and 6th & Idaho, will be executive produced by Goldberg, Zwick, Hinderaker, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee and Jeni Mulein.

Jason Katims will also serve as writer and executive producer.