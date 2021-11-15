Hiccups and Hookups trailer: Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar play siblings in this no-filter comedy

Remember the scene in Friends when a cringing and unwilling Ross chooses the perfect Valentine’s Day lingerie for sister Monica. Well, that is USA, in India, we steer clear from our siblings’ dating life with thick lines drawn in stone. Or so we thought. The trailer of the upcoming web show Hiccups and Hookups opens with an unfiltered conversation between the brother-sister duo, played by Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar, and how the latter decides to update her profile on a dating app.

In the next two minutes, we are introduced to the Raos — elder sister Vasu, who is a single mother to a teenaged, and rebellious, daughter Kay. And while she is waiting to find love, and ahem some action in her life, brother Akhil, is known to be a ‘fling expert’. The Kunal Kohli directorial will deal with their interpersonal and intrapersonal dynamics and promises to be unfiltered and no-holds-barred drama.

While the trailer does manage to catch your interest given its genre, the actors fail to create humour, even though they try too hard. The scene where Prateik says, ‘baba is not waiting but letting’ while looking at a dead body is an apt example of its flat humour.

As per the makers, Hiccups and Hookups will tell the tale of a family of three and their friends who are modern and don’t believe in muzzling their conversations. It will also bring to light a refreshing and non-conformist sibling relationship, who openly discuss their ‘sexcapades’. And on top of that, they also have to deal with typical brown parents — tough to impress and breathing down your neck at every juncture of life.

Lara Dutta plays Vasudha, up to rediscover life at 40 by indulging in some sexual adventures. The actor shared that she had a whale of a time essaying the quirky character. “Playing the lead who is 40 on screen is an empowering feeling. The fact that Lionsgate Play chose to tell the story of a 40-year-old woman and highlight subjects that are taboo or otherwise don’t find a voice, was exciting for me to delve into. There are many layers to Vasudha’s character and she is highly relatable because of the kind of situations and scenarios she finds herself in. I am keen to see how the viewers react to our show,” she said in a statement.

Prateik Babbar added, “Akhil was. A lot of fun to play. He is an entrepreneur who struck gold with his start-up and wants to engage in relationships which don’t come with the permanence tag.” His character, the CEO of a dating app, enjoys romance but is not willing to be tied down. “A man with a heart of gold, he stands by his sister and niece under any and every circumstance. His only tussle is with emotions,” Prateik added.

Starting November 26, Hiccups and Hookups will stream on Lionsgate Play.