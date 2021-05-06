Here’s when you can watch Aspirants episode 5

The fifth and final episode of The Viral Fever (TVF) web series Aspirants, which chronicles the life of students preparing for the civil services exam, will soon release on YouTube. The makers of the popular series have announced that the season finale will be released on May 8.

A tweet by The Viral Fever read, “The most awaited announcement. Season finale of Aspirants will stream on Saturday, 8th May.”

Aspirants revolves around three friends, Abhilash, SK and Guri, who live in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar as they prepare for the UPSC exam.

The official description of the show reads, “UPSC – One of the toughest exams in the world. Nothing comes easy when you are preparing for it as an Aspirant. In Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, thousands of people come every year with a dream of becoming an IAS officer. It takes a lot of hard work, perseverance, and discipline to crack it. But it also takes a lot of heart to endure the pressure. This examination season, we bring you the story of three friends who reunite to tell us all about UPSC Pre… Mains… Aur Life.”

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, Aspirants stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja, among others. The first episode of the web series aired on YouTube on April 7, and the following episodes were released every Wednesday. All four episodes of the series have garnered over 10 million views each.

When the makers released the fourth episode of the series, they said they will release the final episode when TVF’s YouTube channel will cross 10 million subscribers. Actor Neena Gupta appeared before the fourth episode and said, “Season finale ke liye cutoff thoda high hai, isliye jaldi subscribe kijiye (The cutoff for the season finale is a bit higher, so subscribe soon so that we can release the finale.)” Currently, the channel has 9.12 million subscribers.