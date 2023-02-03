How Shah Rukh Khan quietly helped Rajshri Deshpande during pandemic: ‘I’ll always dream of working with him’

Rajshri Deshpande is being acclaimed for her performance in the Netflix series Trial By Fire. After being recognised by a film portal as a part of its Best Performances of January 2023 list, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, she took to Twitter to share an anecdote about the superstar, and also expressed her desire to work with him.

In the show, Rajshri Deshpande plays the role of Neelam Krishnamoorty, who, along with her husband Shekhar (played by Abhay Deol), lost her children in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy.

Also read | An open letter to Shah Rukh Khan, the man who taught us to love and get back on our feet after stumbling

Rajshri’s performance has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. Sharing a tweet, the actor wrote, “During covid @iamsrk helped me help Marathwada, Kerala & Chhattisgarh with his @MeerFoundation team. And today, @FilmCompanion mentions us together as the best performers of January! I don’t know when I’ll meet King Khan. But I’ll always dream of working with him!”

During covid @iamsrk helped me help Marathwada,Kerala &Chhattisgarh with his @MeerFoundation team.And today, @FilmCompanion mentions us together as the best performers of January! I don’t know when I’ll meet King Khan.But I’ll always dream of working with him! #mannatmaangli🤞 pic.twitter.com/xikI0HZ9Gr — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) February 2, 2023

Rajshri, who belongs to Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, had helped out doctors and those in need of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shah Rukh’s charity organisation, the Meer Foundation, had helped her with essentials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

Rajshri’s performance in Trial By Fire also got love from director Hansal Mehta. He had tweeted, “Met @rajshriartist last evening and while I got choked talking about her performance in the excellent Trial by Fire on @NetflixIndia I must reiterate here that for me it is one of the finest performances seen in years. What an actor. Deserves an Emmy etc. Hands down.”

Rajshri was also seen in The Fame Game, starring Madhuri Dixit, and in Sacred Games, in which she played the character of Subhadra, the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Gaitonde. She made her film debut with a small role in Reema Kagti’s Talaash (2012) starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She rose to fame after her role in Pan Nalin’s Angry Indian Goddesses, which was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

The actor has also worked in the award-winning Malayalam film S Durga and Nandita Das’s Manto.