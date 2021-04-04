Henry Cavill’s The Witcher season 2 wraps production

Netflix's The Witcher is based on the fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. (Photo: Netflix)

The season two of Netflix’s smash hit series The Witcher has wrapped production. The news was shared by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a behind-the-scene video posted on the official YouTube page of the streamer.

The video starts with Hollywood star Henry Cavill, who plays the lead role of Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy show, expressing his gratitude to the crew members for their work on season two.

“That is a wrap on season two of The Witcher. It is hard to believe it’s been over a year since we kicked off this season in typical Witcher fashion in a freezing cold forest in the middle of the night,” Hissrich said in the video.

“Since then, we’ve shot for 158 days with at least one unit, sometimes two, sometimes three, all while decked out in face shields, face masks and goggles and slathered in hand sanitiser,” she added.



The showrunner revealed that the new season was shot in 15 locations, with 89 cast members and over 1,200 different crew members. Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Besides Cavill, actor Anya Chalotra returns as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

“We cannot wait to show you what Geralt, and Ciri, and Yennefer, and Jaskier, and all of your favourites have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill.

“There are plenty of new characters and storylines, and of course, monsters, to explore as well, as we dig into the Blood of Elves and beyond,” Hissrich said.

New cast members include Adjoa Andoh, Kim Bodnia, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow and Chris Fulton.

Filming on season two started in February 2020, but came to a halt soon after due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production resumed in August 2020, but was halted again in November due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.