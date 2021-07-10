Henry Cavill’s The Witcher 2 announces release date with a new trailer, watch

Netflix has announced the release date of its much anticipated show The Witcher 2. The Henry Cavill starrer is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 17. The actor also shared a new trailer of the series, which shows that his character Geralt of Rivia with Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan, go on a journey together. The two head to Kaer Morhen, Ciri’s childhood home, to keep the Princess safe. However, their journey is not a simple one.

Unlike the first season that primarily focussed on the story of Princess Ciri, her mysterious powers and her kingdom, the second season will delve into why Geralt is supposed to save the Princess and what are the fears that he wants her to face.

In the trailer, we listen to Geralt making Ciri understand the rules of being around and with him. The two are all set to face their greatest fear and fight the toughest wars in this season. The trailer ends with a glimpse of Yennefer. In season one, Yennefer, played by Anya Chalotra, had supposedly died in the Battle of Sodden. However, the makers have revived her in the second season. So, will the Witcher and Yennefer meet again? We have to wait to watch the season to know the answer.

The show, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will introduce some new characters this season. As per Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher 2, the second season is going to be a little more “intense” and “focused.”

“All the different kingdoms that you just barely hear about in season one, start rising to the surface in season two. So the storytelling is a little more intense in a way, and maybe a little more focused and driven in the journeys that we are telling in season two,” Hissrich told Digital Spy in 2019.

The Witcher, which was referred to by many as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones is based on the fantasy series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, is an epic fantasy story set in a world, where magic, humanoids (like dwarves, elves), gnomes, and monsters (dragons, vampires, werewolves) exist.