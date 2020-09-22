Henry Cavill on his ‘untraditional’ Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes: He has a lot more warmth and kindness

Enola Holmes will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Henry Cavill is part of the cast of Harry Bradbeer’s upcoming detective movie, Enola Holmes, where he plays the role of iconic literary detective Sherlock Holmes.

As the title suggests, however, Sherlock is not the hero this time. He takes a backseat in favour of his younger sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown).

Henry Cavill, known for playing Superman and Geralt in DC movies and Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, respectively, says “When Harry and I were discussing the character, we were very aware that Sherlock had been played wonderfully many times by many wonderful actors. And what we liked about this version was that it was untraditional due to the nature of who the story is about.”

He adds, “This isn’t a Sherlock Holmes movie. This is an Enola Holmes movie. And in this case, he’s actually with another pea in the pod, if you will, and you see a lot more warmth, kindness, and a humanity to Sherlock.”

Screenwriter Jack Thorne describes how he fashioned his own Sherlock for Enola Holmes. He says, “We wanted Sherlock to be more present than he is in the books. We wanted him to uncover how he felt and go on his own journey of discovery rather than being a fixed person that Enola has to rotate around. It was much more, ‘How can Sherlock change, and is this the girl that will change him?’ It’s a love story and a rite of passage for both of them, but at the end of it, Sherlock is absolutely bowled over by her and he’ ll go against his older brother for the first time to say, ‘I will look after her.’ The interesting thing is that by the time he says that, she no longer needs him in that way.”

Enola Holmes has mostly earned positive reviews. It holds a rating of 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.”

Enola Holmes, also starring Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, begins streaming on Netflix from September 23.

