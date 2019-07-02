Henry Cavill’s gritty first look from Netflix’s The Witcher is out

Netflix has released the first photos of the upcoming fantasy series The Witcher. The series is based on the book series written by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books also inspired the famous role-playing action video game series.

Henry Cavill, best known for playing the role of Superman, plays the main titular role of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher. Witchers in this fictional universe called The Continent are monster killers who, right from their childhood, undergo ruthless mental and physical conditioning and arcane rituals to gain abilities like instant healing, exceptional strength and endurance and magic.

Cavill’s look in the series is gritty but not as rough and scarred as Geralt in the games. This is because the story of the TV series is set before the video-games. Cavill’s Witcher is younger and will perhaps gain the scars along his journey.

Apart from Cavill, the looks of his lover Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and their ward and a mysterious young girl called Ciri (Freya Allan) were also released.

After the unprecedented success of Game of Thrones, there have been announcements of several fantasy TV shows. Amazon bought the rights to The Lord of the Rings for an incredibly steep 250 million dollars. The Witcher appears to be Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the creator and lead writer. She has worked with Netflix on Daredevil, The Defenders and The Umbrella Academy.

The Witcher will premiere on Netflix in 2019.