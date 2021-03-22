Hello Charlie trailer: Comedy of errors featuring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff and a gorilla

The trailer of Aadar Jain’s Hello Charlie is here. To be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, the film, bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, also stars Jackie Shroff, debutante Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav. It is set to premiere on April 9.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy that has its protagonist Charlie (Jain) being assigned the task of transporting a gorilla Toto from Mumbai to Diu. The trailer also gives a glimpse at how a billionaire’s (Shroff) escapade in a gorilla costume would further lead to a series of comedy of errors. Charlie and the gorilla would also encounter some hilarious characters on the way.

Sharing the trailer of Hello Charlie on Monday, producer Farhan Akhtar posted on social media, “There’s nothing ordinary when this gang is around, join them on their crazy adventure. #HelloCharlieTrailer out now. Watch the world premiere on 9th April, on @PrimeVideoIN #HelloCharlieOnPrime.”

The 2.30-minute trailer does keep you hooked and offers a few laughs but we are yet to see whether the film would manage to sustain the same entertainment quotient through its full length. While Jackie Shroff’s character seems to be under the gorilla garb throughout, it’s Rajpal Yadav that brings out the comic element with his timing. Given he has only a furry buddy for company in most of his scenes, Aadar Jain will have to shoulder the burden of the film.

Sharing his excitement on the launch of the trailer, Aadar Jain in a statement, “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can finally see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and we hope that everyone enjoys the trailer as well as the movie when it comes out.”

Talking about attempting comedy, Jackie Shroff said that he has always enjoyed the genre but understands it’s not an easy task. “Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. Having said that, it was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing. We are glad that the film is having a global release on Amazon Prime Video that will see cinephiles across the world laugh out loud,” the actor added.

Also starring Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure and Siddhanth Kapoor, Hello Charlie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 9.