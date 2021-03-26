Hello Charlie song One Two One Two Dance: Aadar Jain and his furry friend have a blast

From the time the trailer of Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie dropped, audiences have been left intrigued seeing a gorilla play a central part in the film. On Friday, the team released its first song “One Two One Two Dance,” and from the looks of it, we wouldn’t be surprised if the furry animal plays the lead role. Matching steps along with Aadar, the two buddies seem to have a blast in the song.

“One Two One Two Dance” is a typical filmy dance number, topped with some ‘Mumbaiya’ lingo. Set in a dhaba, the song sees Aadar’s Charlie and his gorilla Toto perform amid a crowd. What’s really bewildering is to see everyone cheering, and on a couple of occasions also dancing along with them. Only Bollywood films can normalise a life size gorilla dance on a street, isn’t it?

Sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has a catchy tune but fails to leave a long lasting impact. The choreography by Ganesh Acharya is also nothing to write home about. However, what stands out is the unmatched chemistry between Charlie and Toto, and we wonder what the two would be up to in film.

Commenting on his association with Hello Charlie, music director Tanishk Bagchi in a statement said, “It was a delightful experience to work with the cast and crew of Hello Charlie. When I was narrated the situation for the song, I was extremely thrilled to create a track that captures the fun antics between a man and an ape, along with bringing out the film’s mood and vibe. Vayu has done a wonderful job with the lyrics, it’s hilarious and lends perfectly to the peppy tune. “One Two One Two” is a song that is close to my heart and I hope that this song becomes special for our audiences as well.”

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy that has its protagonist Charlie (Jain) being assigned the task of transporting a gorilla Toto from Mumbai to Diu. The trailer also gives a glimpse at how a billionaire’s (Jackie Shroff) escapade in a gorilla costume would further lead to a series of comedy of errors. Charlie and the gorilla would also encounter some hilarious characters on the way.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Hello Charlie also stars Jackie Shroff, debutante Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav. It is set to premiere on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video.