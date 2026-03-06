Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hello Bachchon review: Vineet Kumar Singh lifts a predictable series
Hello Bachhon review: Vineet Kumar Singh is rightly the star of the show, even as his character keeps protesting against his face being the prime draw on posters, etc.
Hello Bachhon review: To be honest, I went into this show because of Vineet Kumar Singh, In and As Alakh Pandey, who is world-famous as Physics Wallah, the teacher whose one-point agenda was to teach, baaki sab baad mein.
Directed by Pratish Mehta, and written by Abhishek Yadav, Vernaali, Sandeep Singh Rawat, Hello Bachchon puts its love for Physics front and centre. In these times, when the importance of scientific temperament itself is under such pressure, to have a series outline its beliefs so clearly is heartening.
Pehle Physics, baaki sab baad mein, declares the smiling Pandey; science sach hai ya god, kya pta dono ek hi ho (there may be no difference between god and physics), he says, a sentiment that will delight the heart of physics lovers.
The five episodes take us through the incredible journey of how the boy from a middle-class family climbed as high as PW has, each with a parallel track of young people whose lives are transformed by the active intervention of the teacher with the mostest.
Watch Hello Bachhon trailer:
One is a labourer’s son, whose teacher says ‘jinke paas roti kapda makaan na ho, woh chaand pe jaaane ke sapne nahi dekhte ( those who don’t have food and a roof can’t dream of the moon).’ Another is a young, glue-sniffing slum dweller in Mumbai. A third is a girl who has to fight patriarchy to stay in school. Can I be a cricketer and/or a doctor is the question looming large in front of a fourth student. And the killing pressure to crack the JEE is the fulcrum of the fifth young person’s trajectory, as he hurtles towards something shocking: each one finds his or her path, and the answers all lie with Pandey Sir.
There’s no doubt that the show has been created to inspire and motivate: there will always be space to tell the story of a man who fought rampant commercialisation and corporatisation, and the incessant chatter about becoming a unicorn. But why so soon after a series that exists on exactly the same individual and theme (Physics Wallah on MX Player), which is apparently hugely popular amongst a certain demographic?
And while I do think that excellent Vineet Kumar Singh is rightly the star of the show, even as his character keeps protesting against his face being the prime draw on posters, etc., there’s nothing he can do to prevent the repetitive tracks of teachers resigning — server going down — funding being withdrawn — dulling everything.
Vikram Kochchar, as Alakh’s partner, is in game support, Girija Godbole Oak, as Alakh’s sister, makes you want to see more of her; the supporting cast all do their job, especially some of the young adults who front their segments, which help the show’s lead character maintain his education-is-a-birthright-not-a-luxury mindset. But like most recent TVF offerings, everything starts feeling familiar and stretched all too soon.
Hello Bachhon Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochchar, Girija Oak
Hello Bachhon Director: Pratish Mehta
Hello Bachhon Rating: 2 stars
