Hello Bachchon review: Vineet Kumar Singh lifts a predictable series

Hello Bachhon review: To be honest, I went into this show because of Vineet Kumar Singh, In and As Alakh Pandey, who is world-famous as Physics Wallah, the teacher whose one-point agenda was to teach, baaki sab baad mein.

Directed by Pratish Mehta, and written by Abhishek Yadav, Vernaali, Sandeep Singh Rawat, Hello Bachchon puts its love for Physics front and centre. In these times, when the importance of scientific temperament itself is under such pressure, to have a series outline its beliefs so clearly is heartening.

Pehle Physics, baaki sab baad mein, declares the smiling Pandey; science sach hai ya god, kya pta dono ek hi ho (there may be no difference between god and physics), he says, a sentiment that will delight the heart of physics lovers.