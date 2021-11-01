From Yeon Sang-ho’s Hellbound to Kim Soo-hyun’s One Ordinary Day: Your K-drama fix for November

K-drama fans have survived Squid Game, enjoyed the saccharine romance of Hometown Cha Cha and laughed and cried with the doctors from Hospital Playlist Season 2. Come November, there is an exciting lineup of K-dramas to watch. From thrillers to romances, we have got you covered.

One Ordinary Day

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun plays the role of Hyun-soo, a student who has been accused of murder. Cha Seung-won plays Joong-han, a third-rate lawyer who takes up his case. In this battle against a twisted system, who wins? The show created much buzz as it was revealed earlier this year that Soo-hyun would be earning a record 500 million won per episode. The show will be available on the streaming service Coupang Play. It will release on November 30.

Melancholia

For lovers of K-drama romances, here’s one for you. Sweet Home star Lee Do-Hyun plays a math prodigy Seung-you who becomes close to his math teacher, played by Lim Soo-jung, at a prestigious high school, that is full of corruption. The show, which promises a lot of mystery as well, will be available for viewing on Rakuten Viki from November 3.

Now We Are Breaking Up

Descendants Of The Sun star Song Hye-Kyo returns after two years as the lead of the romantic drama Now We Are Breaking Up. She plays the role of Young-eun, a sorted designer at a fashion brand. However, her life turns topsy-turvy when she meets a carefree freelance photographer, played by Jang Ki-yong. This would be Jang’s final role before he begins his military service. It will release on November 12.

Dr Brain

Lee Sun-kyun plays a “genius neuroscientist who navigates through other people’s memories in search of the truth.” An adaptation of the webtoon, the show will release on Apple TV on November 4.

School 2021

The School anthology series will return for the 2021 iteration and is based on the 2011 novel Oh, My Men by Lee Hyun. It follows a group of students who attend a vocational high school. WEi band member Kim Yo-han will play the role of Ki-joon, a talented Taekwondo athlete. It will release on November 17.

Hellbound

Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is back with another thrilling and fear-inducing project. The series follows the rise of a mysterious cult, led by Yoo-Ah-in, amid the appearance of demons who drag sinners back to hell. It will release on Netflix on November 19.