Helena Bonham Carter: Eudoria Holmes is a woman that I’d love to have met

Enola Holmes begins streaming on September 23.

Helena Bonham Carter plays the role of Eudoria Holmes in Netflix’s upcoming mystery adventure movie Enola Holmes. Eudoria is the matriarch of the Holmes family, and it is her disappearance that kicks off the film’s plot. Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the heroine of this Harry Bradbeer directorial, takes it upon herself to find her mother Eudoria. Henry Cavill plays the role of Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin essays Mycroft Holmes.

Carter says, “Eudoria is the ultimate missing protagonist. When Harry offered me the role, I told him, ‘Well, this may be the smallest part I’m ever going to play, but it’s also the best because she has so much colour to her.’ The script just works. It’s a really funny and ingenious story. She’s a woman that I’d love to have met.”

She adds, “Eudoria knows you can’t be free. She’s always had to operate under the radar because she has no power. But she’s determined to create a world where her daughter can have power and freedom. Hence her feminism and hence her support of the suffrage cause. She’s very clever. She’s also the mother to the most famous genius on earth, Sherlock Holmes, so I felt that there should be seeds of him in her – so I insisted that I smoke a pipe and I teach my daughter to watch, to look, to listen and to be aware and know what is going on at all times and use all her deductive thinking. I’m basically teaching her to be utterly independent.”

Millie Bobby Brown is delighted to work with Helena Bonham Carter, and says she is a legend. She says, “First of all she’s a legend, but also, I couldn’t picture anyone else playing my mother. Before we started filming, we had this long, crazy discussion about nothing at all to do with the film — about candles and essential oils or something — it was amazing. And then at the end, I said, ‘Do you think that Eudoria is affectionate?’ And that then turned into a full two-hour conversation. We had these conversations that lasted ages and it was perfect because we needed it. We needed to dig deep so we didn’t really have to ask many questions while shooting.”

Enola Holmes has meanwhile wowed critics, and according to Rotten Tomatoes, 86 per cent of its reviews are positive. The critical consensus reads, “Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.”

Enola Holmes begins streaming on Netflix from September 23.

