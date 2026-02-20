Heated Rivalry review: Swoon-worthy chemistry is the beating heart of this queer love story

Heated Rivalry review: The Canadian series Heated Rivalry, about two rival ice hockey stars drawn irresistibly to each other, arrives on Indian streaming platforms, blending unabashed intimacy with emotional depth.

Rating: 3 out of 5
Written by: Alaka Sahani
4 min readFeb 20, 2026 06:37 PM IST
Heated Rivalry reviewHeated Rivalry is streaming on Lionsgate Play
Heated Rivalry review: After becoming one of the biggest streaming sensations, Canadian series Heated Rivalry — the story of two ice hockey players of rival teams attracted to each other — is finally streaming in India. Described as “hockey smut” by some, the six-part series, based on the Game Changer novel series written by Rachel Reid, is created by Jacob Tierney.

The series starts with the December 2008 encounter between Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two of the biggest rising stars in Major League Hockey. Canadian Hollander is someone with good boy vibes and a polite demeanour. Rozanov is a Russian player, who “tends to get under the skin of people” and has that alluring bad boy charm. Their relationship off the rink starts as flirtation and a fling that transforms into a kind of forbidden love as they keep meeting secretly over the next eight years.

Many may find the global craze for this series, which catapulted the actors to instant stardom, baffling. But, Heated Rivalry is a rare example of storytellers focusing on irresistible attraction and physical intimacy between two men so unabashedly. By doing so, the series normalises intimacy between two men. It also offers a deeper exploration of inner turmoil, trauma and anxiety. Though the Bridgerton series can be its soul sister in some ways, Heated Rivalry is very contemporary in its treatment and keeps the spotlight firmly on Hollander and Rozanov, barring Episode 3.

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry.

This episode shifts the narrative to another ice hockey player Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip (Robbie GK), an art history student, maybe in an attempt to further normalise gay relationships. Their relationship unfolds in a beautiful manner, with Hunter eventually coming out as a queer man and publicly acknowledging Kip’s role in his life. Yet, this story lacks the amazing chemistry that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie share. It is their chemistry, coupled with the way these two handsome men inhabit their characters and their traits, that has made the audience swoon over them.

Even though there are a lot of intimate scenes between men, they are carefully choreographed, especially those between Hollander and Rozanov, as the series also traces the changes as they grow older and come closer emotionally. It helps that their characters are well defined. Hollander comes from a secure family background, with his mother managing his career. while Rozanov lost his mother at the age of 12. Rozanov also has to support his father, who is suffering from dementia and constantly criticises him, and an ungrateful brother, who lives off his money.

Made with a modest budget but aesthetically impressive, the series has a pulsating energy that is complemented wonderfully by Peter Peter’s music and Jackson Parell’s cinematography. The film also has a strong supporting cast and a bunch of interesting women characters — they are the allies stepping in to help the leading men out of sticky situations and lending their support.

Heated Rivalry creator: Jacob Tierney
Heated Rivalry cast: Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, Christina Chang, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh, Robbie GK, Nadine Bhabha, Matt Gordon, Sophie Nélisse
Heated Rivalry rating: 3 Stars

Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

