Heated Rivalry review: Swoon-worthy chemistry is the beating heart of this queer love story

Heated Rivalry review: After becoming one of the biggest streaming sensations, Canadian series Heated Rivalry — the story of two ice hockey players of rival teams attracted to each other — is finally streaming in India. Described as “hockey smut” by some, the six-part series, based on the Game Changer novel series written by Rachel Reid, is created by Jacob Tierney.

The series starts with the December 2008 encounter between Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two of the biggest rising stars in Major League Hockey. Canadian Hollander is someone with good boy vibes and a polite demeanour. Rozanov is a Russian player, who “tends to get under the skin of people” and has that alluring bad boy charm. Their relationship off the rink starts as flirtation and a fling that transforms into a kind of forbidden love as they keep meeting secretly over the next eight years.