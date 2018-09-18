Hear Me Love Me trailer: Shilpa Shetty tackles love in a brand new fashion

Shilpa Shetty will soon be mentoring the youth on Amazon Prime’s Hear Me. Love Me Shilpa Shetty will soon be mentoring the youth on Amazon Prime’s Hear Me. Love Me

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer of its upcoming reality show Hear Me. Love Me hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Hear Me. Love Me is a show that aims to help young women find their ideal partners by using the right mix of technology and interpersonal interaction.

In the format of the series, a young woman will interact with potential partners from the confines of a room. The men, in turn, will share their life experiences but without ever revealing their face. Hear Me. Love Me is a ten-episode series that will start streaming from September 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Hear Me. Love Me. is a fun new take on blind dating and it’s quite exciting to see younger generation’s take on romance and relationships. It is edgy and bold and I’ve tried my best to provide the contestants with the most honest advice possible. Some of the attitudes of this generation, that I discovered during the show, were truly surprising for me. I was amazed by how practical they are and how clear they can be on what they want or don’t want,” Shilpa said in a statement.

While there have been many shows about dating and relationships on Indian television, Hear Me. Love Me delves into the same subject matter, but with a twist.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head Content of Amazon Prime Video India, said, “At Amazon, our aim is to provide customers with innovative content that they will love. We know that many of our customers enjoy dating shows but we didn’t want to launch just another dating show; we wanted to launch one with a twist they have never seen before! With a disruptive format that offers customers a fresh and engaging look at dating, Hear Me. Love Me., will provide a sneak peek into the minds of millennials and the younger generation –on how they think and what they really want when it comes to matters of the heart.”

