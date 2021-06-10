Gossip Girl reboot trailer: The spoilt, rich kids are back, and so is Kristen Bell as notorious blogger

The first full trailer of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is out, and it looks like an updated version of the iconic American show of the late noughties. The elite teens of the elite school are back, and so are their deep dark secrets.

This time, the Manhattan schoolers welcome amongst them a shy newcomer who quickly becomes the talk of the town. There is jealousy, backbiting and, of course, a generous dose of gossip involved.

For those who are fans of the original series will be happy to know that actor Kristen Bell is returning as the unforgettable narrator of the blog, which this time around, has taken the shape of an Instagram account. The official logline of the series reads, “Nine years ago, the original Gossip Girl website shut down. But after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard, the notorious blogger remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives. #GossipGirl.”

Gossip Girl features Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway among others. The original series featured the likes of Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester.

Gossip Girl will start streaming from July 8.