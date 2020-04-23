HBO Max trailer: Where The Dark Knight rubs shoulder with Looney Tunes



HBO Max arrives in the US on May 27. HBO Max arrives in the US on May 27.

WarnerMedia has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The trailer, which is just over 1 minute, teases the huge slate of classic movies and shows as well as original content which will be available on the service.

After the success of Netflix, nearly every major film studio has been scrambling to kick off its own streaming service. Even Apple, a tech company, has jumped in. Disney+ is pitted as Netflix’s biggest challenge currently, though HBO Max does not seem to be a slouch considering what it offers.

The trailer teases the vast variety of content that HBO Max subscribers will get to watch. This includes Christopher Nolan’s Batman franchise (along with presumably every Batman, live-action or otherwise), the Looney Tunes cartoon, popular sitcoms like F.R.I.E.N.D.S and The Big Bang Theory, and phenomenons like Game of Thrones and The Matrix, among more.

The trailer does not mention them, but Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings franchises will probably also be available on the service since Warner Bros and New Line, which is WB’s sister studio, produced those movies.

And of course the entire collection of HBO shows will also be available on HBO Max.

As a caveat, the trailer mentions that some of the titles teased in the trailer will not be available at the time of launch.

HBO Max arrives in the US on May 27. There is no word yet on its availability in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd