HBO Max’s 2021-2022 slate teaser reveals an excellent library of shows and movies

A teaser for WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max’s library till 2022 has been released. HBO Max, which is currently US-only, debuted in March this year and offers a wealth of content, both legacy and original.

The teaser features clips from the much-anticipated films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

On the television front are Gossip Girl reboot, Friends reunion special, HBO series like Joss Whedon’s The Nevers, Game of Thrones’ prequel spinoff series House of the Dragon, Kate Winslet’s miniseries Mare of Easttown, Succession’s third season, Euphoria’s new special episode and so on.

The streaming service already features every Harry Potter movie, every The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie, The Dark Knight trilogy, every Alien movie, classics like Casablanca, among others.

HBO Max has gotten off to a rocky start, but AT&T, its parent company, and Warner Bros’ latest decision may give it a shot in the arm.

Warner Bros recently announced that in 2021, every movie that is going to be released in theatres would also simultaneously hit HBO Max — on the same day.

The decision caused a furore and many notable directors like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve excoriated the studio for not taking filmmakers and actors into confidence, though some also supported it by deeming it a necessary move.

